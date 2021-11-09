Clearfield County Charitable Foundation received 27 applications from community organizations requesting funding, plus four applications from Osceola Mills community organizations for the 2021 grant cycle that are eligible to apply annually for funding from the Sara Jane Mattern Fund.
All 31 applications were turned over to members of the CCCF grant review committee for their individual review and scoring. On Oct. 15, the grant review committee members met to rank all applications and complete funding recommendations to the Charitable Foundation Board. At their Oct. 29 board meeting, the Charitable Foundation Board reviewed the recommendations and approved the following grant awards:
- Bilger’s Rocks Association $2,636 — pave handicapped parking and sidewalk
- Bob Perks Fund $1,200 – financial assistance for citizens undergoing cancer treatments
- Bucktail Council BSA $1,000 — Workforce Development and BSA Merit Badge Program,
- Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Serv. $500 — supplies for pregnancy and parenting program
- Central PA Community Action $2,500 – Funding for new location for Clearfield Food Pantry
- Central PA Food Bank $1,000 — Fresh Express Mobile Food Distribution Program
- Clear-Centre Pool –Osceola Mills , $1,500 — purchase pool vacuum
- Clearfield Chamber of Commerce $1,000 — Life Fast Forward Program for high school students
- Clearfield County Cancer Support Inc. $2,000 — Assist citizens undergoing cancer treatment
- Clearfield County Public Library $330 — purchase wireless printer for mobile library
- Clearfield Studio Arts Theater $1,200 — Cost for 55 students to attend PSU Theater Arts Program
- Clearfield Swimming Pool Association $3,000 — repair filtration system
- Clearfield YMCA $3,000 — Equipment to start Esports League for Youth
- Cultural Resources Inc $750 — Projector for Reitz Theater
- DuBois Area Historical Society $1,000 — install interpretive panels for 150th anniversary
- Glen Richey Fireman’s Recreational Park $3,000 — playground equipment Installation
- God’s Cupboard –West Side UM Church $1,000 — Operate God’s Cupboard food program
- Grampian Lions Club $1,000 — vision and hearing aid support
- Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library $2,500 — replace computers used by the public
- Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Co No. 1 $670 — fire prevention education for Clearfield and Lawrence Township
- Mature Resources Foundation $500 — produce video “Aging Matters” for local use
- Osceola Mills Presbyterian Church $1,000 — create handicapped parking and entry
- PA Wildlife Habitat Unlimited $500 — Funding for PWHU Youth Field Day
- REST Inc $1,000 — REST Kinship Family Support Group Program
- Salvation Army DuBois $1,000 — Ark of Learning/Love in a Backpack program funding
- West Branch Elementary School $1,000 — reading books to give to elementary aged students
- Young People Who Care $900 — emergency home repair projects in Clearfield.
The following awards were made from the Sara Jane Mattern Fund to the following four organizations in the borough of Osceola Mills designated by the Mattern Estate to receive annual funding:
- Columbia Vol. Fire Company –$2,807
- Osceola Mills United Methodist Church –$2,807
- Osceola Mills Community Library –$2,807
- Osceola Mills Historical Foundation –$2,807
The grant awards listed represent $27,622 from the CCCF Community Fund, $9,064 from the Kurtz Clearfield, Curwensville, Lawrence Township Fund and $11,229 from the Sara Jane Mattern Fund for a total distribution of $47,915 to support community projects all over Clearfield County.
The $47,915 in funding approved by the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation Board of Directors represents an increase of $27,670 over the amount of grant funding released last year. Since 2006, the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation’s grant program has awarded over $202,000 to projects in communities across Clearfield County.
On behalf of the Charitable Foundation Board and grant review committee, Charitable Foundation Executive Director Mark McCracken said, “The projects awarded CCCF grant funding for 2021 represent many communities and some unique projects. The committee did a tremendous job ranking the applications and fairly distributing the available funding. The projects receiving funding met the stated goals of the Charitable Foundation Board to support projects that will benefit youths, help those in need and promote projects that will improve communities.”
Anyone who would like to contribute to help fund grants next year can do so by sending contributions to the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 1442, Clearfield PA 16830 by designating the donation to go to the Community Fund, the Kurtz CCL Donor Designated Fund or the Sara Jane Mattern Fund. Donations may also be made online via secure PayPal at www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org .