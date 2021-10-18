HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 98 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths over the weekend, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County added 20 new cases and Jefferson County added 61 new cases. Neither county reported any deaths.
Blair County added 203 new cases. Cambria County added 185 new cases and two deaths. Centre County added 102 new cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair –16,690 total cases and 369 deaths
- Cambria –18,665 total cases and 489 deaths
- Centre –20,200 total cases and 241 deaths
- Clearfield –10,825 total cases and 190 deaths
- Elk –3,932 total cases and 53 deaths
- Jefferson –4,701 total cases and 112 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 11,208 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the statewide total to 1,513,332.
There are 2,961 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 678 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 8 increased to 9.7%.
Between Oct. 15 and Oct. 17, there were 105 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 30,523 deaths attributed to COVID-19.