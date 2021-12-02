HARRISBURG — Over the time span of a day, Clearfield County reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, according to the state Department of Health.
Blair County added 128 new cases, and Cambria County added 132 new cases. Centre County reported 85 new cases, while Jefferson County added 42 new cases. All four counties reported two additional deaths.
Elk County reported 26 new cases and no additional deaths.
The following total cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair – 20,902 total cases and 439 deaths
- Cambria – 22,874 total cases and 567 deaths
- Centre – 22,997 total cases and 260 deaths
- Clearfield – 12,908 total cases and 229 deaths
- Elk – 4,865 total cases and 66 deaths
- Jefferson – 6,195 total cases and 150 deaths
DOH Thursday confirmed there were 9,143 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total cases to 1,753,669.
Currently, there are 3,939 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 858 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients is increasing.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 19 stood at 12.1 percent.
As of Wednesday, there were 128 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry and reported for a cumulative total of 33,649 deaths attributed to COVID-19.