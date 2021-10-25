HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 95 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional coronavirus-related death over the weekend, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County added 41 new cases. Jefferson County added 60 new cases and three deaths.
Blair County added 215 new cases and one death. Cambria County added 138 new cases and six deaths. Centre County added 114 cases and one additional death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair –17,160 total cases and 379 deaths
- Cambria –19,139 total cases and 500 deaths
- Centre –20,442 total cases and 243 deaths
- Clearfield –11,085 total cases and 192 deaths
- Elk –4,069 total cases and 56 deaths
- Jefferson –4,873 total cases and 118 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 10,412 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,540,721.
There are 2,783 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 675 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 15 stood at 9.2%.
Between Oct. 22 and Oct. 24, there were 73 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 30,976 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Oct. 24, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 71.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.