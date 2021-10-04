HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths since Friday, according to the state Department of Health.
Cambria County added 216 new cases and two deaths, while Jefferson County added 106 new cases and one death.
Blair County added 238 new cases, and Centre County reported 165 new cases. Elk County added 50 new cases. None of these counties reported any additional deaths since Friday.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas is listed below.
- Blair – 15,770 total cases and 356 deaths
- Cambria – 17,630 total cases and 470 deaths
- Centre – 19,554 total cases and 235 deaths
- Clearfield – 10,270 total cases and 178 deaths
- Elk – 3,689 total cases and 49 deaths
- Jefferson – 4,301 total cases and 107 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 14,076 additional positive cases of COVID-19 between Oct. 2 and Oct. 4, bringing the statewide total to 1,449,368.
There are 2,776 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 672 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 24 stood at 9.1 percent.
There were 94 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry over the weekend, reported for a total of 29,531 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Sunday, Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 69.1 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.