HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 80 additional cases of COVID-19 and one death since Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Blair County added 103 new cases and four deaths, while Cambria County reported 177 new cases and one additional death. Centre County added 100 new cases and one death.
Jefferson County added 49 cases and one death, while Elk County reported 26 additional cases and no deaths.
The following total cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair – 20,222 total cases and 426 deaths
- Cambria – 22,134 total cases and 555 deaths
- Centre – 22,396 total cases and 256 deaths
- Clearfield – 12,506 total cases and 225 deaths
- Elk – 4,722 total cases and 65 deaths
- Jefferson – 5,973 total cases and 142 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 7,569 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total cases to 1,704,528.
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the next update to the Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboards will occur on Monday, Nov. 29.
There are 3,349 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 763 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients has increased.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 12 stood at 11.7 percent.
As of Tuesday, there were 98 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 33,101 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.