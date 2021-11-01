HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 64 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday along with two additional coronavirus-related deaths, according to the state Department of Health. Sunday’s data will be reported by DOH on Tuesday.
Elk County added 30 new cases, while Jefferson County added 62 new cases and one death.
Blair County added 199 new cases and one death. Cambria County added 170 new cases and three deaths. Centre County added 85 new cases and no deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair –17,706 total cases and 388 deaths
- Cambria –19,633 total cases and 513 deaths
- Centre –20,698 total cases and 244 deaths
- Clearfield –11,316 total cases and 196 deaths
- Elk –4,178 total cases and 56 deaths
- Jefferson –5,099 total cases and 121 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 7,480 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 1,564,939.
There are 2,754 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 653 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to decrease.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 22 decreased to 8.8%.
Between Oct. 29 and Oct. 31, there were 78 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 31,455 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Oct. 31, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 71.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.