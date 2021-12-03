HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths since Thursday, according to the state Department of Health.
Additionally, there were 37 new cases in the past week among school age students (5-18) in Clearfield County.
Blair County added 145 new cases and two deaths, while Jefferson County added 49 new cases and three deaths.
Cambria County reported 120 new cases and one death, while Elk County saw 30 new cases and no additional deaths. Centre County added 141 new cases and one death.
The following total cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair – 21,047 total cases and 441 deaths
- Cambria – 22,994 total cases and 568 deaths
- Centre – 23,138 total cases and 261 deaths
- Clearfield – 12,967 total cases and 229 deaths
- Elk – 4,895 total cases and 66 deaths
- Jefferson – 6,244 total cases and 153 deaths
The number of COVID-19 cases reported in school age children (5-18) last week and total cases since Aug. 16 are listed below.
- Blair – 80 new cases and 1,190 total
- Cambria – 75 new cases and 1,344 total
- Centre – 58 new cases and 917 total
- Clearfield – 37 new cases and 632 total
- Elk – 13 new cases and 246 total
- Jefferson – 18 new cases and 367 total
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 10,127 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total cases to 1,763,796.
Currently, there are 3,928 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 837 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients is increasing.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 19 stood at 12.1 percent.
As of Thursday, there were 97 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry and reported for a cumulative total of 33,746 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Thursday, 69.5 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.