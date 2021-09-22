HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 58 new cases and one additional death in the last two deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County added 16 new cases and one death, while Jefferson County added 33 cases and no deaths.
Blair County added 81 cases and four deaths. Cambria County added 171 cases and two deaths. Centre County added 102 cases and one death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair –14,989 total cases and 354 deaths
- Cambria –16,720 total cases and 457 deaths
- Centre –18,893 total cases and 234 deaths
- Clearfield –9,876 and 173 deaths
- Elk –3,438 total cases and 47 deaths
- Jefferson –3,969 total cases and 103 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 4,394 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,392,266.
There are 2,421 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 609 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 10 stood at 8.9%.
As of Sept. 21, there were 66 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 28,998 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Sept. 21, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 67.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.