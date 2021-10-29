HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the state Department of Health.
Additionally, there were 40 new cases in the past week among school age students 5-18 in Clearfield County.
Cambria County added 74 new cases and two additional deaths. Blair County added 122 new cases and one additional death.
Centre County added 46 new cases. Elk County reported 12 new cases, and Jefferson County added 48 new cases. None of these three counties reported any additional deaths since Thursday.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair – 17,507 total cases and 387 deaths
- Cambria – 19,463 total cases and 510 deaths
- Centre – 20,613 total cases and 244 deaths
- Clearfield – 11,253 total cases and 194 deaths
- Elk – 4,148 total cases and 56 deaths
- Jefferson – 5,037 total cases and 120 deaths
The number of COVID-19 cases reported in school age children (5-18) last week and total cases since Aug. 16 are listed below.
- Blair – 89 new cases and 665 total
- Cambria – 78 new cases and 862 total
- Centre – 45 new cases and 620 total
- Clearfield – 40 new cases and 417 total
- Elk – 11 new cases and 184 total
- Jefferson – 20 new cases and 227 total
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 4,506 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,557,459.
There are 2,742 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 678 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients remains consistent.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 15 stood at 9.2 percent.
As of Oct. 28, there were 85 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 31,377 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
For the 2021-2022 school year, the Department of Health is providing weekly updated case counts for two age groups: 0-4 capturing child care and early learning age children and 5-18 capturing kindergarten through high school age children. Case counts will be updated on Thursday afternoon for the previous week and cumulative since Aug. 16, 2021, by county of residence. The case counts presented are total case counts in these age groups and are not necessarily cases exposed in school, early learning or child care settings. The location of exposure cannot be determined but may have occurred in a variety of settings including the community, household/family or the school setting.
The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18 years old) is nearly four times greater this year than in 2020. In fact, between Oct. 20 and Oct. 26, 2020, there were a total of 1,368 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 5,238 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Thursday, Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 71.6 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.