HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and one additional coronavirus-related death since Thursday, according to the state Department of Health.
Additionally, there were 50 new cases in the past week among school age students 5-18 in Clearfield County.
Blair County added 86 new cases and one death, while Cambria County added 102 new cases and no deaths.
Centre County added 35 new cases, and Elk County reported 23 new cases. Jefferson County added 32 new cases. There were no additional deaths in these three counties.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair – 16,487 total cases and 369 deaths
- Cambria – 18,480 total cases and 487 deaths
- Centre – 20,098 total cases and 241 deaths
- Clearfield – 10,727 total cases and 188 deaths
- Elk – 3,912 total cases and 53 deaths
- Jefferson – 4,640 total cases and 112 deaths
The number of COVID-19 cases reported in school age children (5-18) last week and total cases since Aug. 16 are listed below.
- Blair – 83 new cases and 468 total
- Cambria – 104 new cases and 681 total
- Centre – 72 new cases and 538 total
- Clearfield – 50 new cases and 336 total
- Elk – 29 new cases and 152 total
- Jefferson – 21 new cases and 181 total
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 5,725 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,502,124.
There are 2,946 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 687 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 1 stood at 9.6 percent.
As of Oct. 14, there were 82 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 30,418 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
For the 2021-2022 school year, DOH is providing weekly updated case counts for two age groups: 0-4 capturing child care and early learning age children and 5-18 capturing kindergarten through high school age children. Case counts will be updated on Thursday afternoon for the previous week and cumulative since Aug. 16, 2021, by county of residence. The case counts presented are total case counts in these age groups and are not necessarily cases exposed in school, early learning or child care settings. The location of exposure cannot be determined but may have occurred in a variety of settings including the community, household/family or the school setting.
The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18 years old) is nearly six times greater this year than in 2020. In fact, between Oct. 6 and Oct. 12, 2020, there were a total of 1,101 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 6,433 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Thursday, Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 70.1 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.