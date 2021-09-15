HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County added13 new cases and Jefferson County added 17 new cases.
There were no additional deaths recorded in the tri-county region.
Blair County added 37 new cases and one death. Cambria County added 66 new cases. Centre County added 78 new cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair –14,645 total cases and 349 deaths
- Cambria –16,200 total cases and 454 deaths
- Centre –18,522 total cases and 232 deaths
- Clearfield –9,645 total cases and 168 deaths
- Elk –3,286 total cases and 44 deaths
- Jefferson –3,800 total cases and 103 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 4,812 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,359,263.
There are 2,308 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 580 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 3 stood at 9.1%.
As of Sept. 14, there were 45 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 28,696 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Sept. 14, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 67.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.