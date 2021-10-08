HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and three additional deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
Additionally, there were 47 new cases in the past week among school age students 5-18 in Clearfield County, according to the state’s report.
Elk County reported 34 new cases and one additional death. Jefferson County reported 34 new cases and one death.
Blair County added 86 new cases. Cambria County added 92 new cases and one death. Centre County added 64 cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair –16,017 total cases and 360 deaths
- Cambria –17,969 total cases and 476 deaths
- Centre –19,769 total cases and 237 deaths
- Clearfield –10,438 total cases and 184 deaths
- Elk –3,784 total cases and 51 deaths
- Jefferson –4,440 total cases and 112 deaths
The number of COVID-19 cases reported in school age children (5-18) last week and total cases since Aug. 16 are listed below.
- Blair –74 new cases, 385 total
- Cambria –101 new cases, 576 total
- Centre –65 new cases, 465 total
- Clearfield –47 new cases, 285 total
- Elk –17 new cases, 123 total
- Jefferson –35 new cases, 161 total
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 5,583 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,469,847.
There are 2,930 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 680 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 24 stood at 9.1%.
As of Oct. 7, there were 93 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 29,907 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
For the 2021-2022 school year, the Department of Health is providing weekly updated case counts for two age groups: 0-4 capturing child care and early learning age children and 5-18 capturing kindergarten through high school age children. Case counts will be updated on Thursday afternoon for the previous week and cumulative since Aug. 16, 2021, by county of residence. The case counts presented are total case counts in these age groups and are not necessarily cases exposed in school, early learning or child care settings. The location of exposure cannot be determined but may have occurred in a variety of settings including the community, household/family, or the school setting.
The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18 years old) is more than 9 times greater this year than in 2020. In fact, between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5, 2020, there were a total of 778 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 7,046 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.
According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Oct. 7, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered and 69.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.