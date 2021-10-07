HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death since Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Cambria County added 79 new cases and three deaths. Jefferson County reported 51 new cases and two deaths. Centre County reported 63 new cases and no additional deaths.
Blair County added 84 new cases, while Elk County added 26 new cases. Each of these counties reported one additional death since Wednesday.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas is listed below.
- Blair – 15,931 total cases and 360 deaths
- Cambria – 17,877 total cases and 475 deaths
- Centre – 19,705 total cases and 237 deaths
- Clearfield – 10,387 total cases and 181 deaths
- Elk – 3,750 total cases and 50 deaths
- Jefferson – 4,406 total cases and 111 deaths
DOH Thursday confirmed there were 5,819 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,464,264.
There are 3,001 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 680 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 24 stood at 9.1 percent.
As of Wednesday, there were 92 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 29,814 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Wednesday, Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 69.3 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.