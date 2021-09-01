HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 46 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two days, according to the state Department of Health. One additional death was also reported.
In the tri-county region, Elk County added 23 new cases while Jefferson County added 32 new cases and one additional death.
Neighboring counties of Blair added 53 new cases, Cambria County added 74 new cases and one death, and Centre County added 71 new cases and one additional death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair –14,091 total cases and 346 deaths
- Cambria –15,544 total cases and 449 deaths
- Centre –17,709 total cases and 231 deaths
- Clearfield –9,254 total cases and 165 deaths
- Elk –3,042 total cases and 42 deaths
- Jefferson –3,564 total cases and 100 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 3,100 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,303,468. There were 3,249 cases added on Tuesday.
There are 1,835 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 482 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug 20 stood at 7.8%.
As of Aug. 31, there were no new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 28,235 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Aug. 31, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 65.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.