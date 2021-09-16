HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 44 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and two additional deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County added 60 new cases and one death, while Jefferson County added 29 new cases and no deaths.
Blair County added 74 new cases. Cambria County added 71 new cases. Centre County added 55 new cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair –14,719 total cases and 349 deaths
- Cambria –16,271 total cases and 454 deaths
- Centre –18,577 total cases and 232 deaths
- Clearfield –9,689 total cases and 170 deaths
- Elk –3,346 total cases and 45 deaths
- Jefferson –3,829 total cases and 103 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 5,786 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,365,049.There are 2,323 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 560 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 3 stood at 9.1%.
As of Sept. 15, there were 72 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 28,768 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
For the 2021-2022 school year, the Department of Health is providing weekly updated case counts for two age groups: 0-4 capturing child care and early learning age children and 5-18 capturing kindergarten through high school age children. Case counts will be updated on Thursday afternoon for the previous week and cumulative since Aug. 16, 2021, by county of residence.
The case counts presented are total case counts in these age groups and are not necessarily cases exposed in school, early learning or child care settings. The location of exposure cannot be determined but may have occurred in a variety of settings including the community, household/family, or the school setting.
A comparison of cases among school-aged children between 5-18 for the first week in September 2021 and 2020 shows the number of cases in the age group this year is nearly 10 times greater the same timeframe in 2020. Between Sept. 4 and Sept. 10, 2020, there were a total of 574 COVID-19 cases in the age group compared to Sept. 2 and Sept. 8, 2021, when there were 5,371 cases in the same age group.
According to the CDC, as Sept. 15, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 67.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.