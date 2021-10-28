HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the state Department of Health.
Elsewhere in the tri-county region, Elk County added 23 new cases, and Jefferson County added 46 new cases.
There were no deaths reported in the tri-county region.
Neighboring Blair County added 81 new cases and four deaths. Cambria County added 142 new cases and one additional death. Centre County added 46 new cases and no deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and the surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair –17,385 total cases and 386 deaths
- Cambria –19,389 total cases and 508 deaths
- Centre –20,567 total cases and 244 deaths
- Clearfield –11,197 total cases and 194 deaths
- Elk –4,136 total cases and 56 deaths
- Jefferson –4,989 total cases and 120 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 4,312 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,552,953.
There are 2,838 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 663 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients remains consistent.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 15 stood at 9.2%.
As of Oct. 27, there were 95 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 31,292 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, Oct. 27, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 71.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.