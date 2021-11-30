HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death since Monday, according to the state Department of Health.
Cambria County added 127 new cases, while Jefferson County added 17 new cases. Both of these counties reported two additional deaths. Blair County added 53 new cases and one death.
Centre County added 64 new cases, and Elk County added 11 new cases. Both of these two counties reported no additional deaths.
The following total cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair – 20,647 total cases and 430 deaths
- Cambria – 22,627 total cases and 563 deaths
- Centre – 22,800 total cases and 258 deaths
- Clearfield – 12,745 total cases and 228 deaths
- Elk – 4,795 total cases and 65 deaths
- Jefferson – 6,106 total cases and 146 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 5,766 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total cases to 1,736,920.
Currently, there are 3,734 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 836 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients is increasing.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 19 stood at 12.1 percent.
As of Monday, there were 113 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry and reported for a cumulative total of 33,421 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Monday, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 69.2 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.