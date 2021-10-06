HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death since Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Blair County added 43 new cases, and Centre County reported 64 new cases. Each county had one additional death since Tuesday.
Elk County added 15 new cases, while Jefferson County added 29 new cases. Cambria County reported 81 new cases. None of these three counties reported any additional deaths since Tuesday.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas is listed below.
- Blair – 15,847 total cases and 359 deaths
- Cambria –17,798 total cases and 472 deaths
- Centre – 19,642 total cases and 237 deaths
- Clearfield – 10,341 total cases and 180 deaths
- Elk – 3,724 total cases and 49 deaths
- Jefferson – 4,355 total cases and 109 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 5,058 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,458,445.
There are 2,891 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 675 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 24 stood at 9.1 percent.
As of Tuesday, there were 111 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 29,722 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Wednesday, 69.2 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.