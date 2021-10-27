HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There were no coronavirus-related deaths reported.
DOH confirmed there were 4,178 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, for a statewide total of 1,548,641.
As of Oct. 26, there were 142 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry reported for a total of 31,197 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Elsewhere in the tri-county region, Elk County added 13 new cases, while Jefferson County added 40 new cases and two additional deaths.
Blair County added 73 new cases and five additional deaths. Cambria County added 54 new cases and four additional deaths. Centre County added 47 new cases and no deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair –17,304 total cases and 382 deaths
- Cambria –19,247 total cases and 507 deaths
- Centre –20,521 total cases and 244 deaths
- Clearfield –11,155 total cases and 194 deaths
- Elk –4,113 total cases and 56 deaths
- Jefferson –4,943 total cases and 120 deaths.