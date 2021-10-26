HARRISBURG — Clearfield County ads 35 new cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Also in the tri-county region, Elk County added 31 new cases, and Jefferson County added 30 new cases. Neither county reported additional deaths.
Blair County added 71 new cases. Cambria County added 54 new cases and three additional deaths. Centre County added 32 new cases and on additional death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair –17,231 total cases and 379 deaths
- Cambria –19,193 total cases and 503 deaths
- Centre –20,474 total cases and 244 deaths
- Clearfield –11,120 total cases and 194 deaths
- Elk –4,100 total cases and 56 deaths
- Jefferson –4,903 total cases and 118 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 3,742 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,544,463.
There are 2,786 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 683 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients remains consistent.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 15 stood at 9.2%.
As of Oct. 25, there were 79 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 31,055 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Oct. 25, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 71.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.