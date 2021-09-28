HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday and no additional deaths according to the state Department of Health.
Blair County reported 64 new cases and two deaths, while Cambria County added 106 new cases and five deaths.
Three counties reported no additional deaths. Elk County added 26 new cases, and Jefferson County reported 27 new cases. Centre County added 58 new cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas is listed below.
- Blair –15,372 total cases and 356 deaths
- Cambria –17,134 total cases and 464 deaths
- Centre –19,247 total cases and 235 deaths
- Clearfield –10,069 total cases and 177 deaths
- Elk –3,582 total cases and 49 deaths
- Jefferson –4,114 total cases and 104 deaths
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that there were 5,429 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,420,478.
There are 2,778 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 666 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 17 stood at 8.9%.
As of Monday, there were 75 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 29,226 deaths attributed to COVID-19.