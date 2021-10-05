HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 and one death since Monday, according to the state Department of Health.
Blair County added 34 new cases and two deaths, while Cambria County added 87 new cases and two deaths.
Jefferson County added 25 new cases and two deaths. Centre County reported 24 new cases and one death. Elk County added 20 new cases and no deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas is listed below.
- Blair – 15,804 total cases and 358 deaths
- Cambria – 17,717 total cases and 472 deaths
- Centre – 19,578 total cases and 236 deaths
- Clearfield – 10,301 total cases and 179 deaths
- Elk – 3,709 total cases and 49 deaths
- Jefferson – 4,326 total cases and 109 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 4,019 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,453,387.
There are 2,882 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 682 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 24 stood at 9.1 percent.
There were 80 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 29,611 deaths attributed to COVID-19.