HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and one additional coronavirus-related death.
Also in the tri-county region, Elk County added 16 new cases, while Jefferson County added 33 new cases. There were no deaths reported in either county.
Neighboring Blair County added 79 new cases and two deaths. Cambria County added 76 new cases and two deaths. Centre County added 61 cases and no deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair –16,401 total cases and 368 deaths
- Cambria –18,378 total cases and 487 deaths
- Centre –20,063 total cases and 241 deaths
- Clearfield –10,674 total cases and 187 deaths
- Elk –3,889 total cases and 53 deaths
- Jefferson –4,608 total cases and 112 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 5,253 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,496,399.
There are 2,978 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 664 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 1 stood at 9.6%.
As of Oct. 13, there were 108 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 30,336 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Oct. 13, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 70% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.