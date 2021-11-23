HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has added 232 additional cases of COVID-19 since Friday, according to the state Department of Health. The county has also added four additional deaths in that time.
In the tri-county region, Elk County added 88 new cases, while Jefferson County has added 156 new cases four deaths.
Blair County added 554 new cases and seven deaths since Friday. Cambria County added 445 new cases and five deaths. Centre County added 368 new cases and two deaths.
The following total cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair –20,119 total cases and 422 deaths
- Cambria –21,957 total cases and 554 deaths
- Centre –22,296 total cases and 255 deaths
- Clearfield –12,426 total cases and 224 deaths
- Elk –4,696 total cases and 65 deaths
- Jefferson –5,924 total cases and 141 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 5,186 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total cases to 1,696,959.
There are 3,174 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 751 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients has increased.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 12 stood at 11.7%.
As of Nov. 22, there were 72 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 33,003 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as Nov. 22, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 73.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.