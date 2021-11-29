HARRISBURG — Clearfield County saw an increase of 197 cases of COVID-19 and two additional coronavirus-related deaths over the long holiday weekend, according to the state Department of Health.
The reports issued by DOH were for the time period of Nov. 24 to Nov. 28.
Elk County added 62 new cases. Jefferson County added 116 new cases and two additional deaths.
Blair County added 372 new cases and three deaths. Cambria County added 366 new cases and six deaths. Centre County added 340 new cases and two additional deaths.
- BLAIR –20,594 total cases and 429 deaths
- CAMBRIA –22,500 total cases and 561 deaths
- CENTRE –22,736 total cases and 258 deaths
- CLEARFIELD –12,703 total cases and 227 deaths
- ELK –4,784 total cases and 65 deaths
- JEFFERSON –6,089 total cases and 144 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed that over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday a daily average of 5,325 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. As of Sunday, Nov. 28, the statewide cumulative total cases was 1,731,154.
Currently, there are 3,593 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 816 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients has increased.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 19 – Nov. 25 stood at 12.1%.
Between Nov. 24 and Nov. 28, there were a daily average of 41 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry and reported for a cumulative total of 33,308 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Nov. 28, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 68.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.