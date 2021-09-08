HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County added 30 new cases and one additional death. Jefferson County added 16 new cases and one additional death.
Blair County added 47 new cases, Cambria County added 68 new cases, and Centre County added 16 new cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair –14,341 total cases and 346 deaths
- Cambria –15,790 total cases and 451 deaths
- Centre –18,048 total cases and 232 deaths
- Clearfield –9,412 total cases and 166 deaths
- Elk –3,155 total cases and 44 deaths
- Jefferson –3,668 total cases and 101 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 4,391 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,329,111.
There are 2,010 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 496 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 27 stood at 8.2%.
As of Sept. 7, there were 38 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 28,446 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
For the 2021-2022 school year, the Department of Health is providing weekly updated case counts for two age groups: 0-4 capturing child care and early learning age children and 5-18 capturing kindergarten through high school age children. Case counts will be updated on Thursday afternoon for the previous week and cumulative since Aug. 16, 2021, by county of residence. The case counts presented are total case counts in these age groups and are not necessarily cases exposed in school, early learning or child care settings. The location of exposure cannot be determined but may have occurred in a variety of settings including the community, household/family, or the school setting.
According to the CDC, as of Sept. 7, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 66.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.