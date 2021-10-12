HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has added 169 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, according to the state Department of Health. No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in that time.
Elsewhere in the tri-county region, Elk County added 75 new cases, and Jefferson County added 110 cases.
There were no coronavirus-related deaths reported in the tri-county region since Friday.
Neighboring Blair County added 244 new cases and three deaths; Cambria County added 261 new cases and three deaths; and Centre County added 155 new cases and no deaths.
- Blair –16,261 total cases and 363 deaths
- Cambria –18,230 total cases and 479 deaths
- Centre –19,924 total cases and 237 deaths
- Clearfield –10,607 total cases and 184 deaths
- Elk –3,859 total cases and 51 deaths
- Jefferson –4,550 total cases and 112 deaths
DOH on Tuesday reported there were 16,287 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,486,134. DOH did not issue a report on Monday due to the federal holiday.
There are 2,967 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 670 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 1 stood at 9.6%.
Between Friday, Oct. 8 and Monday, Oct. 11, there were 151 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 30,058 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Saturday, Oct. 9, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 69.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.