HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 161 new cases of COVID-19 since last Wednesday and four additional deaths according to the state Department of Health.
Additionally, 48 new cases of COVID-19 in school-age children were reported in Clearfield County last week.
Elk County reported 118 new cases and two deaths, while Jefferson County added 71 new cases and one death.
Cambria County added 308 new cases and two deaths. Centre County added 296 new cases and one death. Blair County added 319 new cases and no deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas is listed below.
• Blair –15,308 total cases and 354 deaths
• Cambria –17,028 total cases and 459 deaths
• Centre –19,189 total cases and 235 deaths
• Clearfield –10,037 total cases and 177 deaths
• Elk –3,556 total cases and 49 deaths
• Jefferson –4,087 total cases and 104 deaths
The following case counts for school age children (5-18) were reported on Thursday, Sept. 23.
• Blair –55 new cases and 242 total
• Cambria –128 new cases and 366 total
• Centre –81 new cases and 322 total
• Clearfield –48 new cases and 194 total
• Elk –25 new cases and 82 total
• Jefferson –31 new cases and 109 total
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 12,223 additional positive cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 25 and Sept. 27, bringing the statewide total to 1,415,049.
There are 2,691 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 660 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 17 stood at 8.9%.
There were 87 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry over the weekend, reported for a total of 29,151 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
For the 2021-2022 school year, the Department of Health is providing weekly updated case counts for two age groups: 0-4 capturing child care and early learning age children and 5-18 capturing kindergarten through high school age children. Case counts will be updated on Thursday afternoon for the previous week and cumulative since Aug. 16, 2021, by county of residence. The case counts presented are total case counts in these age groups and are not necessarily cases exposed in school, early learning or child care settings. The location of exposure cannot be determined but may have occurred in a variety of settings including the community, household/family, or the school setting.
The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18 years old) is 12.2 times greater this year than in 2020. In fact, between Sept. 15 and Sept. 21, 2020, there were a total of 650 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 7,928 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.
According to the CDC, as of Sept. 27, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered and 68.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.