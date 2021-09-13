HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has added 152 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional coronavirus-related death in the last five days, according to the state Department of Health.
Clearfield County also reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 among school age children age 5-18 between Sept. 1-8, for a total of 104 cases in this school year.
Also within the past five days, Elk County reported 81 new cases, and Jefferson County reported 94 new cases. No deaths were reported in those counties.
Neighboring counties of Blair reported 242 new cases and one additional death. Cambria County reported 289 new cases and two additional deaths. Centre County reported 362 new cases and no deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 14,583 total cases and 347 deaths
- Cambria — 16,079 total cases and 453 deaths
- Centre — 18,410 total cases and 232 deaths
- Clearfield — 9,564 total cases and 167 deaths
- Elk — 3,236 total cases and 44 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,762 total cases and 101 deaths
Case counts in school aged children age 5 to 18 during the 2021-22 school year in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 52 new cases last week, total of 123
- Cambria — 67 new cases last week, total of 140
- Centre — 73 new cases last week, total of 171
- Clearfield — 56 new cases last week, total of 104
- Elk — 21 new cases last week, total of 43
- Jefferson — 17 new cases last week, total of 49
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 12,406 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the statewide total to 1,350,719.
There are 2,183 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 535 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 3 stood at 9.1%.
There were 33 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, over the weekend, reported for a total of 28,568 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
For the 2021-2022 school year, the Department of Health is providing weekly updated case counts for two age groups: 0-4 capturing child care and early learning age children and 5-18 capturing kindergarten through high school age children. Case counts will be updated on Thursday afternoon for the previous week and cumulative since Aug. 16, 2021, by county of residence.
The case counts presented are total case counts in these age groups and are not necessarily cases exposed in school, early learning or child care settings. The location of exposure cannot be determined but may have occurred in a variety of settings including the community, household/family, or the school setting.
A comparison of cases among school-aged children between 5-18 for the first week in September 2021 and 2020 shows the number of cases in the age group this year is nearly 10 times greater the same timeframe in 2020. Between Sept. 4 and Sept. 10, 2020, there were a total of 574 COVID-19 cases in the age group compared to Sept. 2 and Sept. 8, 2021, when there were 5,371 cases in the same age group.
The latest data is available in the “Updated Case and Death Information” section on the website.
According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Sept. 12, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 67% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.