HARRISBURG — Clearfield County and surrounding areas continue to report additional surge of COVID-19 cases and coronavirus-related deaths.
Clearfield County has added 139 new cases and one additional death since Sept. 1, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County has added 83 cases and on additional death, while Jefferson County has added 88 new cases and no additional deaths.
Blair County has added 203 new cases, Cambria County added 178 new cases and two new deaths, and Centre County has added 323 new cases and one additional death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 14,294 total cases and 346 deaths
- Cambria — 15,722 total cases and 451 deaths
- Centre — 18,032 total cases and 232 deaths
- Clearfield — 9,393 total cases and 166 deaths
- Elk — 3,125 total cases and 43 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,652 total cases and 100 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed that between Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 6, there were 10,462 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 2,536 new cases reported on Tuesday, Sept. 7, bringing the statewide total to 1,324,720.
There are 1,963 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 471 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 27 – Sept. 2 stood at 8.2%.
Between Sept. 3 and Sept. 6, there were 56 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 28,408 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
For the 2021-22 school year, the Department of Health is providing weekly updated case counts for two age groups: 0-4 capturing child care and early learning age children and 5-18 capturing kindergarten through high school age children. Case counts will be updated on Thursday afternoon for the previous week and cumulative since Aug. 16, 2021, by county of residence. The case counts presented are total case counts in these age groups and are not necessarily cases exposed in school, early learning or child care settings. The location of exposure cannot be determined but may have occurred in a variety of settings including the community, household/family, or the school setting.
According to the CDC, as of Saturday, Sept. 4, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 66.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.