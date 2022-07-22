Clearfield County is on strong financial footing due largely to the infusion of federal COVID-19 funds, Clearfield County Commissioners John Sobel, Tony Scotto and Dave Glass said.
The commissioners met with the local media on Thursday to discuss the financial health of the county and the commissioners’ plans for its remaining American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds.
Local media also met with Clearfield County Controller Robert Edwards to review and confirm the county’s financial numbers.
According to county financial documents, the county had surpluses of approximately $2.5 million in 2019, $3.58 million in 2020, and $1.3 million in 2021.
This has allowed the county to amass almost $9.2 million in cash reserves in its bank accounts.
According to the county’s 2020 audit report, the latest audit report available on the county’ website, the county received $14,439,355 in federal funds, up from $4,664,778 in 2019, an increase of $9,774,577.
Most of this increase came from $7.15 million in CARES (Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security) Act funds.
Glass said he believes the county’s surpluses in recent years are largely a result of the additional federal money, and in the 2022 budget, the commissioners had to use some ARPA funds to balance the budget.
“We are not getting enough tax revenue right now to cover our projected expenses,” Glass said.
Plus he said historically the county’s cash reserves usually peak in July and decrease later in the year.
Glass said there have been years when the county didn’t have enough cash on hand to pay its bills and had to get a TAN (Tax Anticipation Note) loan to pay its bills until tax revenues came in. Moving forward, the commissioners want to keep enough reserves so the county doesn’t incur the interest expense of taking out a TAN loan.
Glass said he anticipates the county to be on good financial footing for the next few years but he said there are some large projects on the horizon. For example, he said the roof on the courthouse will eventually need to be replaced.
The county has $14,402,502 in ARPA 2021 funds remaining, and the county continues to be at an impasse with several of its employee unions over pay and benefits. However, Sobel, Scotto and Glass said the majority of the ARPA funds should be used for infrastructure projects and the expansion of internet broadband and not on employee costs.
Recommended Video
And Scotto noted that the county did use ARPA funds to pay for the $1,000 retention bonus the county gave to its employees. The county also used ARPA funds to pay for $300 incentive for employees to be vaccinated and the additional $200 if they received a booster shot.
“Clearfield County has a lot of serious problems, one of which is aging, decaying infrastructure,” Sobel said.
The county asked local municipalities to submit applications to the county for infrastructure projects to be funded with ARPA funds. Glass said these requests total approximately $90 million.
Sobel also said the county is planning on using some of the ARPA funds to expand broadband internet access, which is critical to many rural communities in the county.
The commissioners said they haven’t yet decided on how much they will be spending on infrastructure and how much on broadband but said the county will likely spend about $10 million or more of its ARPA funds on infrastructure and broadband expansion.
The county is still conducting an internet broadband survey, and the commissioners said once completed the county would like to partner with a broadband provider to share in the costs of expanding broadband access to rural communities.
They said the state and federal governments might have additional funding for broadband available in the future.
As for the infrastructure projects, the commissioners are going to give priority to the most critical projects, Glass said. The commissioners are also prioritizing projects that are bringing in grant funding from other sources and projects where the municipality is paying for a portion of the cost.
“It allows what little funds we have to go further,” Glass said.
But he said the commissioners are not ruling out funding critical infrastructure projects in financially constrained municipalities that cannot provide funding towards the project.
Glass and Sobel said they want to spread the money throughout the county and not focus only on the larger municipalities.
Glass said most infrastructure projects and broadband expansion take months or years to complete so residents shouldn’t expect immediate action. He said the county has four years to spend the ARPA funds.