The commissioners voted to apply for a $1,243,881 Community Development Block grant to replace a series of water lines in Morris Township.
Director Lisa Kovalick of the Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County said the highest priority is to replace predominantly 2-inch galvanized steel water lines in Munson. The water lines are approximately 50 years old and serve 26 homes.
According to Kovalick, the water lines are in poor shape, and the Cooper Township Municipal Authority, which owns the water lines, are under a consent agreement with the state Department of Environmental Protection to replace them.
She said the water lines have poor water pressure and are prone to breaking. Residents also complain about the water having a strong chlorine odor. The odor is caused not by too much chlorine but a byproduct caused by the chlorine reacting with the old galvanized steel pipes, Kovalick said.
The chlorine is corroding the old steel water lines, causing a lot of sediment to build up and break the water lines, she said.
Kovalick said the chlorine smell is so bad, some residents refuse to use the water to cook or brush their teeth.
The project would install approximately 4,600 feet of water line to service 26 homes.
The project is expected to cost $1,207,881. Administration costs are $36,000, and the Cooper Township Municipal Authority is providing $71,428 to pay for engineering costs, Kovalick said.
The county will know within a few months whether or not they received the grant, Kovalick said.
The grant funds are available because the state Department of Community and Economic Development has more than $50 million left over in CDBG COVID-19 funds left over from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funds. The state asked the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for permission to use the money to address health and safety issues beyond COVID and are accepting infrastructure projects during the competitive round of the CDBG COVID funding, Kovalick said.