Clearfield Borough Code Enforcement Officer Andrea Stewart has resigned from her position effective Friday, Aug. 25.
Borough Council on Thursday accepted her resignation following an executive session. Council then approved to advertise for her replacement.
Council also voted to employ Stewart as a temporary part-time code enforcement officer after her resignation for a maximum of 10 hours a week at a wage of $18.85 per hour for up to 30 days, or until her replacement is found.
Stewart was hired as code enforcement officer in February of 2022, records show.
Mayor Mason Strouse noted that with the staffing changes, the borough’s office could see a change in hours until new employees are hired.
In other business:
- Council approved setting mechanical amusement taxes as follows — pool tables, $100 each per year, mechanical devices, which includes Skills Machines $200 each per year and music/juke boxes $100 per year. The new fee schedule lowers the fee for pool tables from $200 to $100. Councilman Steve Livergood voted in opposition.
- Strouse said the borough is implementing a new method for registering complaints. He said residents will be able to submit complaints via a form on the borough’s website at clearfieldboro.com or fill out a form in person at the borough office.
- Council awarded the bid for heating oil to JJ Powell of Clearfield at a fixed rate of $3.499 per gallon
.