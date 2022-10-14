Clearfield Borough continues to have issues with illegal dumping at its compost site and recycling bins.
At Thursday night’s Clearfield Borough Council committees meeting, street Foreman Todd Kling said the borough continues to have issues with people leaving garbage and construction materials at the compost site along 21st Street and at the borough’s recycling bins at the borough garage along Power Avenue.
“It’s almost daily now, Kling said. “Total abuse of the compost site.”
He said the borough crew is spending a lot of time cleaning up the garbage, leaving them with less time for other important tasks.
“It is consuming a lot of our time,” Kling said. “We need some help.”
And he said they recently filled three dumpsters with garbage left at the recycling bins along Power Avenue.
Kling said 99 percent of the people in the community follow the rules, but there are a few who ignore the rules and are making it worse for everyone.
Kling asked the police department to investigate the incidents and prosecute the offenders.
Public Safety Committee Chairman Steve Livergood asked Kling that whenever they find evidence of illegal dumping, to turn it over to the police for prosecution.
Borough Operations Manager said the borough will be installing surveillance cameras at the recycling bins and at the compost site to help catch people illegally dumping at the sites.
“I highly suggest people dispose of their trash in the appropriate places and not at the compost site and not at the borough garage,” Stott said.