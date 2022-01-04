Lewis Duttry was re-elected as president of the Clearfield Borough Council at Monday night’s reorganizational meeting.
Councilman Steve Livergood cast the lone dissenting vote. Livergood had nominated Steve Harmic to serve as president.
Councilman Steve Ortasic was absent from the meeting.
Brian Lytle was re-elected as vice-president and Harmic as president pro-tem on unanimous votes.
Other appointments included Leslie Stott as the borough’s Operations Manager, Betsy Houser as secretary/administrative assistant, treasurer and amusement tax collector, F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III as solicitor, Vincent McGinnis as chief of Clearfield Borough Police, and Larry Mack as code enforcement officer.
Councilwoman Stephanie Tarbay and Lytle were appointed to the borough’s planning commission.
Stott and Houser were also named as Power of Attorney for the borough and Stott was named administrator of the uniform and non-uniform pension funds.
Stott was also appointed as delegate to the Clearfield County Tax Collection Committee, with Barbara Shaffner of Lawrence Township and Sam Maney of the Clearfield Area School District as alternate delegates.
James Moyer was appointed as chairman of the vacancy board.