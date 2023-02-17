The Clearfield Borough Council voted to send a letter of support for the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging to receive grant funding to rehabilitate the former coffee shop in the Dimeling building at its meeting Thursday night.
The CCAAA recently took over ownership of the Dimeling building located across from the courthouse at the intersection of Market and Second streets. Bobbie Johnson of the CCAAA said the CCAAA is ready to proceed with a restoration project on the former coffee shop in the building and is seeking grant funding for the project.
She said the former coffee shop space is “especially beautiful,” with a 25-foot high ceiling and largely intact marble floor.
But she said it does need some work, and the CCAAA is going to apply for a Keystone Historic Preservation grant. As a part of its application, it is asking the borough council to send a letter of support.
She said they plan to seek the grant maximum of $100,000, which has a 50 percent local match. The CCAAA will be holding fundraising activities to raise the funds for its share.
She said the Dimeling is a historically significant building and the organization will be working with the Clearfield County Historical Society on the restoration project.
She said the Dimeling was built in 1904 as a luxury hotel in the Neo-Renaissance style and is now being used as housing for senior citizens.
“We are super excited about it,” Johnson said of the project. “It holds a lot of historic meaning for Clearfield.”
She said the CCAAA has sought bids from local contractors. The most difficult part of the restoration is the ceiling, and they are seeking help from outside the area.
The ceiling has some water damage, and because the ceiling is so high, a special type of scaffolding must be used, Johnson said. Plus, its moulding is extremely delicate, so the CCAAA is seeking the services of a company in Easton that specializes in these types of restoration projects.
Johnson said the CCAAA hasn’t made a decision on what the former space would be used for once it is completed. She said they are considering reopening it as a coffee shop, but they are keeping their options open and no final decision has yet been made.
“It will certainly be used for something that would benefit the community,” Johnson said.
The borough council voted unanimously to send a letter of support for the grant funding, all members were present.