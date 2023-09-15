Trick-or-Treat night and the Halloween parade dates have been tentatively set by the Clearfield Borough Council committees
At Thursday’s committee meetings, the public safety committee recommended the closure of the roads in the Clearfield Driving Park for the annual Halloween Parade on Tuesday Oct. 24. The staging starts at 6 p.m. with the parade beginning at 7 p.m. The theme for the parade is “Cartoons.”
The Planning and Community Development Committee voted to recommend setting Trick-or-Treat night for Tuesday Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Those participating are asked to turn on their porch lights.
In other business:
Public Safety Committee voted to recommend:
- closing Market Street between S. 2nd Street and S. 4th Street, 3rd Street from Cherry to Church streets, and E. Locust Street from S. 2nd Street to S 4th Street for the annual CRC Fall Festival on Oct. 14 and the traffic control for the Pumpkin Run on OCt. 14 at 8:30 a.m.
- The West Side United Methodist Church Annual Block Party will be held Saturday from 4-6 p.m. and the alley between Martin Street and Zimmerman Avenue will be closed.
Public Works Committee voted to recommend:
- Moving the interior cameras from the former police station to the borough administration building.
- Investigate installing a lock/buzzer on the front door of the borough administration building.
- Approval of the fall cleanup schedule.
- Advertise for bids for snow removal and street materials.