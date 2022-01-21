Clearfield Borough is asking for the public’s input on some traffic lights.
At Thursday night’s meeting of the Clearfield Borough Council, borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said the borough is seeking the public’s input on whether or not the traffic lights at the intersections of Nichols Street and Turnpike Avenue and Cherry Street and Third Street should be removed.
The borough has also asked the state Department of Transportation to conduct studies on the intersections, Stott said.
Those wishing to comment should call the borough administration office at 814-765-7817 or email office@clearfieldpa.us.
In other business, police Chief Vincent McGinnis reminded motorists that vehicles cannot be parked on the street more than 48 hours in a row. He said the borough is still having difficulty with people not moving their vehicles, making it difficult for the street department to plow the roads.
Assistant Chief Nathan Curry said there have been about 15-20 cars that failed to move since the snowstorm started.
“Lets move them out of the way so the street department can get the roads cleared,” McGinnis said.
McGinnis also asked motorists to slow down as the roads are still slippery. Stott noted that when it’s this cold, the salt doesn’t work as well.
Council voted to
- approve the Hyde Wesleyan Church’s request to use Lower Witmer Park for Family Fun Day on June 5, and to close Locust Street from Front Street to Water Street.
- award the bid for gas and diesel to J.J Powell at the variable rate. Currently the variable rate is $2.709 for gasoline and $3.039 for diesel.