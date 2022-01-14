The Clearfield Borough Police Department is looking to purchase COVID-19 test kits for its officers.
At recent committee meetings Assistant Chief Nathan Curry asked council’s permission to purchase some COVID-19 testing kits.
“Obviously the COVID pandemic has hit us very hard lately and not just in the department,” Curry said.
He said it is getting harder and harder to get tested and obtain testing kits. He asked the borough if some home test kits could be purchased and kept at the police station.
If an officer is exposed to the COVID-19 virus or is not feeling well, the department could give them a home testing kit, Curry said.
He said the department has sent officers to the emergency room in the past to get tested, but that often can take hours.
Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said she would look into getting some test kits. Many stores don’t let customers buy more than one test kit, but she said hopefully they can get some from the federal government.
She also said she is going to reach out to some organizations to see if they can get some test kits for the police department as soon as possible.
Council member Steve Livergood asked Curry what the department does to minimize COVID-19 exposure.
Curry said the department has an electrostatic spray gun it uses to sanitize the inside of its patrol vehicles and office. It also has an abundance of gloves, masks and sanitary wipes for the officers to use.
Stott said the borough has three electrostatic spray guns, one for the police department, one shared by the borough office and the street department, and one used by the fire department.
Curry said the police department deals with people 24-hours a day, so the department cannot eliminate the risk of exposure to its officers. However, it does what it can to minimize it.