Clearfield Borough Council voted to move forward with a building demolition and culvert repair project in West Side.
At its meeting Thursday night, council voted to proceed with the project to purchase a property at the intersection of Turnpike Avenue, Martin Street and Tyler Avenue. The building on the site was formerly a quilting shop, according to borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott.
Director Lisa Kovalick of the Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County said the borough has approximately $88,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds that have to be used by October and $92,000 by May of 2023.
She said the building in question sits on top of a crumbling storm culvert that needs to be repaired, and the borough could use this CDBG money to complete the project.
Borough Engineer Todd Banks of Stiffler, McGraw & Associates of Hollidaysburg also recommended the borough move forward with the project.
“Unfortunately, I don’t know if there is a choice,” Banks said.
He said if the borough tried to go “sideways” and pick another project, there wouldn’t be enough time to get a plan put together, put the project out for bid and the contracts signed in time to get the project completed by October.
Council voted unanimously to proceed with the project.
In other business, council voted to accept the resignation of Second Ward Council member Brian Lytle.
Lytle was appointed last July, replacing Robbie Tubbs who resigned because he moved out of Clearfield.
When asked by The Progress the reason for his resignation, Lytle declined to comment.
Lytle previously served on council for eight years as a representative of First Ward and resigned in 2020 after he moved out of the First Ward.
Council also voted to,
- Close Levy Avenue from South Second Street to Power Avenue on June 4 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. for the American Legion’s Old School Ride.
- Close Levy Avenue from South Second Street to Power Avenue on June 11 from 6-9 p.m. for the American Legion Post 6 Benefit Ride.
- Purchase 10 Vortex Magnifiers for the police department’s patrol rifles at a total cost of $2,699. The cost will be paid from the donation account.
- Purchase two Dell desktop computers for the police department at a cost of $2,900.
- Purchase security cameras and add signage to the Riverwalk.
- Approve super administrative privileges for the police department’s tech support company Morefield.
- Award the paving project to New Enterprise Stone & Lime of New Enterprise for $219,053.
- Purchase a cell phone for the street department from Verizon Wireless for an approximately monthly cost of $50.
- Have the planning commission develop an ordinance regulating food trucks.
- Hold a porch decorating/beautification project through the code department.
- Accept the resignation of April Johnson as the parking attendant.
- Accept the resignation of Carol Turner as police department secretary.
- Hire Brandon Desmett as part-time police officer.
- Hire Andrew Smith as meter repair attendant.