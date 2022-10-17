Highlights from Thursday’s committee meetings of the Clearfield Borough Council include:
- Chief Andrew Smith of the fire department announced that eight members of the department recently passed their Firefighter 1 Certification. They are Assistant Chief Mike Yankevich, Todd Kling, Tristen Buck, Denise Boyd, Dennis Lumadue, Rick Mattern John Baker and Smith.
“They all did a very good job,” Smith said. “All of our hard work paid off.”
The following recommendations were on the Personnel Committee’s agenda but the committee did not have a quorum to vote on them.
- Reappoint Andy Spencer to the Clearfield Municipal Authority board.
- Appoint Tyler Noel to the Planning Commission.
- The YMCA is requesting the road closures for the annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 3. The start time has not yet been determined.
The full council will vote on the requests at its meeting on Thursday night.