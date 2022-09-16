Clearfield Borough Council discussed hiring crossing guards for the school bus stops in front of the YMCA and St. Francis School at its meeting Thursday.
Police Chief Vincent McGinnis said the borough continues to have problems with people illegally driving by school buses at bus stops despite having their flashing lights activated.
He said they have caught three people in the past week alone.
When a bus has its red flashing signals and its stop arm extended, all vehicles must stop at least 10 feet away from the bus if they are on a painted roadway or a road with a ridged/grooved median, McGinnis said.
Violators face a fine of $250, five points on one’s driving record and a license suspension of 60 days, according to the state Department of Transportation.
But despite the steep penalties, McGinnis said the borough continues to have problems with people driving by the school buses.
He said it is a problem all over the borough, but the worst areas are in front of St. Francis and the YMCA.
“We are having all kinds of problems there,” McGinnis said.
Street foreman Todd Kling said since this is a continuing problem that has been brought up to council several times, they should look into putting crossing guards at those locations.
“These are kids; we can’t take any more risks,” Kling said.
Council President Stephanie Tarbay agreed and said the borough would look into it.
Mayor Mason Strouse said there could be safety grants available to help pay for the cost of the crossing guards.