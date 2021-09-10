The Clearfield area could have slightly different hours for trick-or-treat night this year.
Traditionally, the borough and the township have trick-or-treat night on Halloween between 6 and 8 p.m., but some have been arguing that it be moved to daylight hours.
Gail Ralston of Clearfield has been attending Clearfield Borough Council and Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors meetings in recent weeks to encourage the municipalities to move the trick-or-treat hours to the daytime for the safety of the children.
She did so again at the last meeting of the Clearfield Borough Council.
“I truly believe in our children having an activity that they can do and have it be done as safely as possible,” Ralston argued in favor of daylight trick-or-treating.
Borough operation’s manager Leslie Stott said several residents have expressed that they prefer having trick-or-treat at night time.
Stott noted the township tried to have trick-or-treat during the daytime a couple of years ago and it was unsuccessful. Substantial areas of the township went out on their own and had trick-or-treat at their traditional time.
She said she recently spoke to township Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner and he said since Halloween is on a Sunday this year, the township is suggesting making it from 5 to 7 p.m. this year.
“That would give us a little more light and give us a little more time to get the children home,” Stott said.
Since they like to keep it consistent between the township and the borough, Stott recommended the borough set it for 5 to 7 p.m. as well.
“I 100 percent agree with that,” council member Stephanie Tarbay said.
Council member Brian Lytle said he too was leaning towards having it from 5 to 7 p.m. as well. He said the sun sets about 6:15 to 6:30 p.m. on Halloween night. If trick-or-treat was moved up to 5 to 7 p.m., most of it would be held during the daytime, but those who like trick-or-treating at night could still do so.
“It appears that window offers a little bit of both,” Lytle said.
Council member James Kling said trick-or-treating on Halloween night is a very popular tradition in Clearfield and so far there have been few issues. He said the children are well behaved and motorists slow down for them.
“I don’t think I have seen more than a half a dozen incidents over the 10 years,” Kling said.
“I have seen no reason to change it,” Kling said of changing the trick-or-treat times.
But Tarbay replied that the change is a good compromise, and Kling agreed that it was.
The Public Safety Committee voted unanimously to recommend setting trick-or-treat from 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween. The committee members are Steve Livergood, Kling, Lytle and Tarbay.
The proposal will now be voted on by the full council at next Thursday’s borough council meeting.
Stott said at least for this year, having trick-or-treat night from 5 to 7 p.m. shouldn’t be a problem because it is on a Sunday. However, Stott said it could be a problem in future years, because when Halloween falls on a weekday, many people won’t be home by 5 p.m.
After the committee’s vote, The Progress asked Ralston what she thought of the committee’s vote. She said it was a “positive step.”