The Clearfield Borough Council voted to increase the wages of its administrative assistant and secretary at its meeting Thursday night.
Following a brief executive session, the borough council voted unanimously to increase the wage of Administrative Assistant Betsy Houser to $19 per hour from $17.50 per hour and Secretary Sally Ireland from $10.56 per hour to $12.50 per hour.
Their wages were increased because the two have taken on additional duties since the resignation of former borough operations manager Leslie Stott last month, according to borough council President Stephanie Tarbay.
In other business:
- Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III said the borough is receiving complaints about the fees it charges for Skills Machines. He said the complaints are not coming from businesses but from private clubs who say they don’t make that much money off of the Skills Machines. Bell said the borough has a fee schedule for these mechanical devices and said it is something the borough council will probably have to discuss in the future. Code Enforcement Officer Andrea Stewart said she would look into what other municipalities charge for mechanical devices.
- The borough accepted the bid for gasoline and diesel at the variable rate of $2.99 per gallon for gasoline and $3.97 for diesel from JJ Powell of Clearfield.
- Council voted to approve the 2018 International Property Maintenance Codes.
- Approve a 30-minute loading and unloading zone parking space in front of state Representative Dallas Kephart’s office at 315 E. Market Street.
- Approve the agreement with Bloom Electric to install 200A electrical service at the Recycling Center for $3,792. The cost is being paid for by grant funds, Tarbay said.
- Appoint council member Nicole Norris to the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation board.
- Approve granting the power of attorney for the borough to Tarbay, Vice-President Steve Livergood, Houser and Bell.
Absent from the meeting were council members Brande Plyler, Livergood and Norris.