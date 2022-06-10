Clearfield Borough Council is left leaderless after two more members submitted their resignations at Thursday night’s committee meetings.
Council President 3rd Ward Representative Lewis Duttry and 1st Ward Representative Steve Harmic both submitted their resignations Thursday night.
Duttry was present at the meeting Thursday night. Harmic was not but submitted his resignation in writing.
At last month’s council meeting, 2nd Ward Representative Brian Lytle submitted his resignation.
When asked for the reason for his resignation, Duttry said “no comment.”
When asked if Harmic included a reason for his resignation, Duttry said he did not.
The borough council is now without any officers because Lytle is the vice-president of council and Harmic is the president pro-tem. Council will have to reorganize at next week’s council meeting, Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III said.
The new council president will have to appoint two new members of the planning commission as Lytle was a member and Joan Shimmel has also submitted her resignation, according to borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Jeff Walters told council he is interested in the open 2nd Ward council seat.
Walters said he moved to Clearfield five years ago from Delaware. He said he works as a heavy truck mechanic and is involved in renovating houses.