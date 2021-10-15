The Clearfield Borough Council is considering new regulations and fees on “skills machines.”
At Thursday night’s meeting of the Clearfield Borough Council, borough operations manager Leslie Stott said in recent years the electronic gambling machines, or skills machines, are popping up all over town. She said they are in restaurants, bars, gas stations and even an auto parts store.
“Any nook and cranny that people are finding, they are wanting to develop and put in these machines,” Stott said. “Evidently they are extremely profitable.”
She said the borough has a mechanical devices ordinance that charges fees for mechanical devices such as pinball machines, juke boxes or music boxes and pool tables. It doesn’t include the skills machines, which she said are highly lucrative for many of these businesses.
She said the police department is having issues with the traffic they generate.
Officer Tyler Brahosky of the police department said they also have a lot of incidents of people trying to steal money from the skills machines.
Borough Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III said the skills machines fall into a gray area of state law that is something for the state legislature to address.
Locally, he said the borough can enact regulations on the machines because it does affect the “health, safety and welfare” of residents.
Bell said the borough could revise its mechanical devices ordinance to place fees or other regulations such as space requirements, requirements for restroom facilities or other limits.
He said the borough council could even completely eliminate them from the borough if it wished.
He said the borough should look at revising the ordinance anyway because it has been around for a while and needs to be updated.
The current mechanical devices ordinance was originally approved in 1970, according to Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack. It was most recently updated in 2007.
Currently the annual fees are as follows, juke box or music box, $100 each, pinball machines and mechanical devices for playing games and amusements, $200 each, and pool tables, $200 each.
Councilman Steve Livergood said he is opposed to any new regulations on skills machines. He said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses need these machines to pay their bills. He said although some businesses make a lot of money off of them, some don’t.
The Planning and Community Development Committee voted to approve reviewing the mechanical devices ordinance. Voting in favor were Bryan Lytle, Stephanie Tabay and James Kling. Livergood voted in opposition.
Mack said the planning commission will also likely discuss the issue at its meeting next month.