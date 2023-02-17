The Clearfield Borough Council discussed purchasing inclusive playground equipment at its meeting Thursday night.
Street Commissioner Todd Kling reported the playground equipment at Rebecca Park and the Clearfield Driving Park is in need of replacement.
“They are falling apart,” Kling said.
Kling said the borough is getting complaints about the equipment in those parks and would like to see equipment replaced this year.
Councilwoman Stephanie Norris said she spends a lot of time in the borough’s parks with her children and would like the borough to purchase new playground equipment, including inclusive playground equipment.
“I would love to see something accessible in at least one of the parks,” Norris said.
At the very least she wants the borough to purchase a wheelchair accessible swing, similar to the one at Irwin Park in Curwensville, for one of the parks.
Mayor Mason Strouse said there is currently one at Clearfield Area Elementary School.
Norris said she will be in Pittsburgh and while there she is going to visit some of their parks that are 100 percent accessible to see what they look like.
She said she has been working with the borough’s grant writer Mary Tatum in looking into grants that would help fund purchasing playground equipment.
“The (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) has a lot of grants for municipalities on getting kids outside,” Norris said.
President Stephanie Tarbay said they have been discussing the issue with DCNR officials and said they have until April to submit applications for grant funding for playground equipment.
In other business, council voted to:
- Approve the Hyde Wesleyan Church to use Lower Witmer Park for Family Fun Day on June 4 and close East Locust Street from Front Street to Water Street.
- Allow Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. to hold a memorial service at the Lower Witmer Park gazebo and a flower release in the river on June 19 between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
- Approve Roads to Recovery to hold its Hop to the Trunk event on March 25 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Clearfield Driving Park and to close Paddock Road.
- Purchase tactical helmets for the police department at a cost of $12,737 to be paid for out of the Police Department Donation Fund.
- Purchase wrestling mats for the police department at a cost of $5,737.50.
- Purchase seven gas masks for the police department at a cost of $700 each.
- Transfer the Police Department Donation funds to the regional police department account.
- Accept the resignation of Ed Bartel from the Clearfield Lawrence Joint Airport Authority and to advertise for his replacement.
- Approve the transfer of $80,000 to the Fire Department Capital Fund from the sale of the former 3rd Ward Fire Hall.
Police Chief Vincent McGinnis said there is a scam going around in the area where people are posing as representatives of Anderson Windows. McGinnis said residents should make sure to verify the credentials of any salesman. If people have any questions or concerns, they should call the police department at 814-765-7819.