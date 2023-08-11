The Clearfield Borough Council discussed planned upgrades to its recycling center at its committee meetings Thursday night.
Clearfield Borough is in the process of upgrading its drop-off recycling center along Power Avenue. Street foreman Todd Kling reported the new bailers for the recycling center were delivered Wednesday.
He said the bailers have a few minor issues that need to be corrected by the manufacturer, but he said the repairs are covered under the warranty.
Kling said he hopes to have the new bailers up and running by next week so they can start cleaning up the facility.
When the upgrades are completed, the facility would be fenced in with keycard access by borough residents only to prevent misuse and abuse of the facility.
But once the new facility is opened, Kling said he is hoping the community works together and uses the facility properly.
The borough has been having issues with people putting non approved items in the recycling bins or not properly separating the items.
And the borough crew has to spend time separating and removing the unapproved items because if non approved materials make it to the recycling company, the recycling company will reject the entire bin, Kling said.
Once the new upgraded center is open, the borough will temporarily stop accepting glass for recycling and only accept the borough would accept aluminum, newspaper (no regular paper or magazine paper,) bi-metals and cardboard.
Council President Stephanie Tarbay, who has spearheaded the effort to upgrade the facility said they are temporarily suspending accepting glass so they can figure out a system to make it work.
Tarbay said one of the problems with the glass recycling is too many people aren’t properly separating the different types of glass. Kling said for example, if someone puts window glass in the glass recycling bin and it breaks, the entire bin cannot be recycled,
Tarbay said it is too difficult and dangerous for the road crew to try to separate glass that has been placed in the wrong bin.
Instead, Tarbay said they are going to temporarily suspend accepting glass and instead start accepting cardboard with the hopes of restarting the glass recycling again at a later date.
Tarbay said it probably will be a couple of more months before the facility is completed because they still have some equipment that needs to be ordered.