The Clearfield Borough Council discussed having its committee meetings on separate nights.
At recent committee meetings, Council Member Greg Forcey recommended that instead of having a single night where all the committees meet simultaneously, each committee hold a separate meeting.
Under the current format, issues aren’t discussed as extensively as they would if the committees met separately, he said.
Council President Lewis Duttry agreed and said instead of having all the committees meet on the second Thursday of the month as they do now, the committees would meet on various nights during the second week of the month.
The meeting dates would be published in The Progress, and the public would be permitted to attend, Duttry said.
Forcey noted that they could have committees meet on the same night but have them scheduled at different times.
The Planning and Community Development Committee voted unanimously to look into the issue and have a schedule developed for discussion at next week’s council meeting.
In other business:
The Public Works voted to recommend to,
- Close Healy Avenue near St. Francis School on May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12 and Oct. 10 for the school’s Food Truck Festival fundraisers.
- Temporarily restrict traffic in the south side of town on May 14 for the St. Francis School 5K run/walk.
- Close Market Street between Second and Third streets on May 14 to celebrate Motorcycle Safety Month.
- Close the streets in the Driving Park on May 14 for the annual Rosary March.
The Public Works Committee voted to recommend to,
- Pay M&K Truck Center of Altoona $3,694.87 to repair the chassis on the street sweeper.
- Apply for the statewide Local Share Gaming grant to purchase two dump trucks for $222,990.
- Report that the Clearfield Senior Environmental Corps will be cleaning up along the river on May 21.
The Planning and Community Development Committee voted to recommend to,
- Waive the requirement for a certificate of insurance for the Community Concert on June 30 at the Riverwalk Amphitheater.
- Approve the Clearfield Bowling Alley installing an asphalt sidewalk in conjunction with its parking lot.
- Approve having the Planning Commission draft a vacant and blighted property ordinance.
- Review and update the borough’s bylaws.
- Decal the borough’s Ford Taurus as a code enforcement vehicle.
The Personnel Committee voted to recommend to,
- Send members of the street department to the Moshannon Valley Council on Governments’ annual equipment show and training.
- Approve the resignation of Kimberly Kaschalk as meter attendant. April Johnson was hired as her replacement, police Chief Vincent McGinnis said.
- Approve the employment contracts for the borough manager, police chief and borough secretary with the formal contracts and language to follow.
- Appoint Todd Kling as street commissioner.
The Finance Committee voted to recommend,
- Re-listing the 2008 Dodge Charger for sale on Municibid.
- Waiting 30 days before advertising the sale of the Third Ward building. Rick Mattern of the fire department asked council to wait on advertising the sale of the building.